An international crackdown on wildlife crime and smuggling

Interpol once again launched a vast and widespread operation involving 109 countries to crack down on poaching, smuggling and wildlife crime.

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s enforcement officers took part in this third edition of a global operation by customs agents, wildlife authorities and police.

Sheldon Jordan is the director-general of wildlife enforcement for the ECCC

This is the third such international operation with Interpol and the World Customs Organisation which has proven highly successful in creating an interruption in the multi-billion dollar illegal trade in wildlife. In fact trade in illegal wildlife has been estimated to be the fourth largest criminal trade activity amounting to about 155 billion dollars annually.

The original 2017 global operation lasted three weeks and the second involved some 92 countries. This year “Operation Thunderball” was the largest by far with many more countries taking part.

According to a press release Canadian officers intercepted items such as, “pangolin carcasses, saiga antelope, sturgeon caviar, diet pills containing hoodia (an endangered African plant species), a wallet made with crocodile skin, and black bear bacula, testes and paws, among other items. In six incidents, compliance orders were issued to protect species at risk in Canada”.

In terms of the international operation illegal wildlife seized in various locations around the world include