The federal government's air passenger protection regulations took effect Monday and nobody is particularly happy about cost or scope. (Mike Cassese/Reuters)

New airline travel regulations…renewed disagreements

By Terry Haig |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, July 16, 2019 11:14
Last Updated: Tuesday, July 16, 2019 13:06
0 Comments ↓

Share

New Canadian Transportation Agency rules governing the rights of passengers went took effect Monday.

And guess what.

A whole bunch of people–from the airline industry to passenger and consumer advocates–say they are less than estatic.

The Air Passenger Protection Regulations require that airlines meet certain obligations.

Among other things, those obligations include informing passengers about their rights and keeping them up to date about delays and cancellations.

The new rules dictate what passengers are entitled to in terms of compensation when their flight is delayed for reasons within the airline’s control. (Luke MacGregor/Reuters)

Passengers bumped from a flight will be compensated up to $2,400, lost baggage will cost an airline $2,100.

As for time spent on the tarmac?

Passengers will now be allowed to leave the plane in certain situations if delays exceed three hours–though that’s twice the time a Senate committee that studied the rules recommended.

Disagreement about the legislation appears set to turn into a very bumpy ride.

The International Air Transport Association and several airlines say the the new rules violate international agreements and Ottawa is overstepping its authority.

Consumer advocates, meanwhile, say the rules do not go far enough.

The advocates say that airlines’ exemption from compensating customers in situations “outside of the airline’s control” uses too broad a definition and amounts to a loophole.

Long-time passenger rights advocate Gabor Lukacs calls the new rules a sham.

Meanwhile, a second set of rules is scheduled for December.

Compensation rules in place for international flights when luggage gets lost will now extend to flights within Canada, too. (The Associated Press)

Those rules impose no obligation on airlines to pay customers for delays or cancellations if they were caused by mechanical problems discovered in a pre-flight check – walking around the aircraft before takeoff looking for defects – rather than during scheduled maintenance – more thorough inspections required after 100 hours cumulatively in the air.

On Monday, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said he was “surprised” and “disappointed” by legal action from Canadian airlines to quash the new rules.

“We feel that we have done our homework very, very carefully in consultation with the airlines and with other stakeholders,” Garneau told reporters.

“We feel that the passenger rights that we’ve put in place are going to stand up and that they’re very fair to both passengers and to the airlines.”

Gabor Lukacs is a long-time advocate for passenger rights. (CBC)

The regulations will apply to all flights to, from and within Canada, including connecting flights, though regulations will vary slightly depending the size of the airline involved.

Lukacs says the whole exercise is bogus, a giant misdirection play.

I spoke with him by phone Tuesday in Hungary, where he is on a family visit.

Listen
Share
Categories: Economy, International, Politics, Society
Tags: , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, International

Ukraine – open for business?

Arts and Entertainment, Health, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Depression, social media and teenagers

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Constant exposure to ambient noise and your health

Economy, International, Politics, Society

New airline travel regulations...renewed disagreements

RCI | Français

Plusieurs enfants canadiens parmi les 20 millions dans le monde qui n’ont pas reçu de vaccin contre la rougeole

RCI | Español

La empatía aumenta con la edad pero en la vejez, desaparece

RCI | 中文

被人遗忘的真实故事：《洛丽塔》的原形

العربية | RCI

"هيومَن رايتس وُوتش" تتهم النظام السوري بـ"عقاب جماعي بحق الأُسر"