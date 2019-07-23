The Food Guide fight continues as the election approaches

One wonders if Tory leader Andrew Scheer may have bitten off more than he can chew with his attack on Canada’s revamped Food Guide.

But of course the proof will be in the pudding, that pudding being this fall’s federal election.

You may recall that last week, in an apparent bid to win support from Canada’s dairy industry ahead of the yet undeclared vote, Scheer said that he was ready to revise the food guide he wins.

The next day Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded, saying that Scheer’s assessment to the contrary, the Food Guide is, indeed, based on science, a fact generally supported by many dieticians.

The question now is how far the the Liberals are willing to go make Scheer eat his words.

Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor called the comments “ridiculous” last week.

On Monday told a press conference in Ottawa that she was “shocked” by the Conservative leader’s remarks and accused Scheer of peddling “misinformation.”

Petitpas Taylor was joined at the podium by Toronto Liberal MP Marco Mendicino, who assured the gathering, “We’re not here to politicize this issue.”

Mendicino later released a letter to Scheer, asking the Tories to “stop spreading false information and start taking science seriously.”

With files from CBC, CP, Huffington Post