In 1988, Liberal John Turner (L) had some strong attacks against Conservative Brian Mulroney (R) on the Free Trade Agreement with the US, but not quite enough to sway voters opinions. Four years earlier Mulroney had landed a knockout blow against Turner on patronage appointments. It is interesting to note that 31 years later it was the Liberals promoting the free trade deal and Conservatives criticising it. However, this time the scandals of the governing Trudeau Liberals, cost of living, housing expense and the environment are expected to be major issues in the coming televised debates. (Fred Charland-CP)

Political leaders debates: Importance and ability to sway voters

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, September 10, 2019 14:10
Last Updated: Tuesday, September 10, 2019 14:59
0 Comments ↓

Share

It is now expected that the official announcement of the election will be announced tomorrow. At 10 AM Prime minister Justin Trudeau will formally ask the Governor-General to dissolve Parliament. In the lead up to voting day on October 21st, five televised debates have been organised for the leaders of the federal parties as each one tries to convince voters they should be elected over their opponents.

There are two “official” debates, one in English and one in French, but two other important English ones have been set up and one other in French.

Prime Minister Trudeau has declined to participate in the two non-official English debates, meaning he will debate only once in English.

Peter Loewen (PhD) is a political science professor and Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto talks about the significance of the debates in determining the next leader of the country.

Political Science professor Peter Loewen (PhD) of the University of Toronto discusses the importance of political leader televised debates.

There are now six political parties vying for Canadian votes on the federal scene. The latest is the People’s Party of Canada, which leans furthest to the right in Canada. It is led by former Conservative Maxime Bernier.

For the first time there is an official Leaders’ Debates Commission to organise a debate in English and another in French, the two official languages of Canada.

Left to right, top row: Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer, Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. Bottom row: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet. (via CBC)

The website states, “Debates play an essential role in Canada’s democracy. They give you a chance to see the character, temperament, and unscripted approaches of leaders seeking to be Canada’s Prime Minister”.

Professor Loewen agrees, saying the more debates, the better for democracy.  He also notes that in the leaders debates since the first televised debate in 1968, there have been some in which decisive voter opinions resulted from the leaders’ comments, and others where no major points were made.

The official debates will feature the leaders of the Liberal, Conservative, NDP, Bloc Quebecois, and Green parties. Maxime Bernier of the PPC was not invited as he had won his seat under the Conservative banner, and it is doubtful if the PPC can win more than one seat in the election. That may change if the PPC shows they have a chance of winning in at least 3 ridings.

Trudeau says he will not participate in the non-official Munk debate on foreign policy nor in the Maclean’s debate, both of which will host the four others, but again not the PPC.

Elizabeth May is protesting her exclusion from the non-official French language TVA debate, which says it will invite only parties that have representatives in Quebec. The Green party with two members of Parliament has no elected member in the mainly French language province.

Additional information

Share
Categories: Economy, Environment, Health, Immigration & Refugees, Indigenous, International, Politics
Tags: , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Health, Immigration & Refugees, Indigenous, International, Politics

Political leaders debates: Importance and ability to sway voters

Economy, Environment, International

Crisis in west coast salmon fishery

Arts and Entertainment, International, Society

Margaret Atwood takes centre stage in London

RCI | Français

Lamia Mlayeh députée tunisienne de la diaspora de passage à Montréal

RCI | Español

Ministra canadiense de Medioambiente víctima de amenazas

RCI | 中文

当理想遇到现实：加拿大总理特鲁多

العربية | RCI

حوار مع لمياء المليّح الراغبة بإعادة تمثيل تونسيّي كندا و40 دولة أُخرى