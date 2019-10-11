The LINK Online, Oct.11,12,13, 2019

Your hosts, Lynn, Marc, with guest Stephane Parent, host of RCI’s French language programme (video of show at bottom)

Canadian election, debate of the leaders in French

There have now been two official debates among the record number of federal party leaders. The English debate was at times a raucous affair, and the French language debate (Canada having two official languages) was held Thursday night.

After criticism, the format was changed somewhat to provide a somewhat better event although there were still moments of people interrupting each other, which a certain numbero f Canadian viewers don’t appreciate.

Stephane. Lynn, and Marc talk about the debate

Eye scan may soon permit early detection of Alzheimers

A new technology may hold the promise of detecting Alzheimer’s disease at a much earlier stage. Current tests are much more expensive and invasive, involvinig PET scans or spinal taps. But a new technology has been developed involving a simple eye exam that could be done during routine eye checkups.

Lynn spoke with Dr. Sharon Cohen, medical director of the Toronto Memory Program

A funnier side of politics

The programme 22 Minutes is one of the longest running comedy shows on Canadian TV. The comedy/satire show makes fun of celebrities, society, and especially political figures. The latter group of course wants to be taken seriously, but somehow they are inspired to play along . Cast member and host Mark Critch talks about how they manage to ridicule political figures but leave them and audiences smiling.

THE LINK- video of show 2019-10-11 (starts at 0.41)

