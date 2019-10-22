Seeking answers to a complicated worldwide parasite

Unique Canadian research effort

It’s a microscopic parasite you probably haven’t heard of even though its very common. Toxoplasma Gondii. T Gondii, which causes toxoplasmosis infects one-third of the world’s population. Over 90 percent of women of childbearing age are at risk of contracting worldwide. In Canada, especially among First Nations communities, the prevalence of the infection has reached 60 percent

For all of that, little is known about how it manages to survive and infect so many people and over 350 species of mammals both terrestrial and aquatic..

Professor Maritza Jaramillo (PhD) and her team are working to learn more about the parasite. She is a professor in microbiology and immunology at the Institute National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS) of Montreal and Laval. Her team is working to understand more about this in what has been a little previous research into this worldwide concern.

The parasite can be acquired through breathing in infected particles, such as cleaning cat litter, or by drinking from infected water, or eating infected raw meat.

Although so many people have the parasite, it usually has little effect on healthy people. However, anyone who’s system is immune compromised such as HIV patients, or the elderly, transplant patients and so on. Also it can be transmitted to a pregnant woman’s unborn foetus as it can pass through the placenta. Once in the body it can travel to the brain, the eyes, or the placenta. In the brain it can cause fatal encephalitis, blindness in the eyes, or in the case of the foetus, deformation, mental retardation or a miscarriage.

Jaramillo says in some countries, such as France, it is compulsory to be tested for the parasite when pregnant. This is not the case in Canada.

She adds while there are treatments, but no vaccines, and for pregnant women the treatments themselves can damage the foetus.

Her lab is in the process of studying how the parasite manages to survive the body’s defence and immune mechanisms. What they have found is a surprisingly complex concept of the parasite reprograming the RNA of cells to change their function so that it protects itself from being recognized as being invasive. Ifthey can determine which molecules the parasite secretes, the researchers will then be able to create countermeasures.

She notes that while this is obviously important for humans, it is also of great concern to the livestock industry world wide where these animals can also be infected.

