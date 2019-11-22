Health authorities have recently begun seeing a rise in lung illness which appears to be related to vaping. One case in Canada nearly cost a young man his life, and left him with probable permanent lung damage

Newly identified threat from e-cigarettes, vaping

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, November 22, 2019 12:43
0 Comments ↓

Share

It was one of Canada’s first cases of lung problems associated with “vaping”. Now doctors have released findings to show this may be the first case of a different and potentially deadly illness associated with e-cigarette use which differs from most previous cases.

Although the instance began in September, details of the illness are only being released now.

Originally doctors thought the 17-year-old patient in London, Ontario had pneumonia.  But he was a regular user of flavoured vaping fluid bought online to which he added sometimes added THC, the psycho-active chemical in cannabis.

As his condition worsened he was hospitalised and ended up on life-support for much of the 47 days spent in intensive care and came close to needing a double lung transplant.

The ‘substantial rise of vaping’ among Canadian youth has prompted a warning from chief medical officers across the country as more cases of lung injury are being reported (iStock)

The patient is diagnosed with what has been described technically as bronchiolitis obliterans. It is also less formerly known as “popcorn lung”.

A CT scan of the teen’s lungs show a number of ‘tree in bud’ patterns, as shown by the the white patches throughout —at the ends of airway branches indicative of airway inflammation. In healthy lungs they would be dark spots. (CMAJ)

Which differs from the several other vaping illness cases in Canada and the well over 2,000 vaping illness cases in the U.S which have also resulted in dozens of deaths. Those cases of lung illness have been medically categorised as EVALI- (E-VAping Lung Injury)

Popcorn Lung was named after the similar lung damage caused to workers at a microwave popcorn factory. It was determined that workers experiencing breathing problems and lung damage had been inhaling the volatile molecules of the butter flavouring compound ‘diacetyl’ being added to the popcorn. The compound is safe to eat, but not to inhale. The study was reported in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Another study from Harvard published in the journal Scientific Reports studied the effect of vaping on the tiny cilia of the lungs but noted that the most common flavoring compound added to e-cigarette liquid is diacetyl but a similar compound, 2,3-pentanedione was sometimes used instead.

Although the youth is now out of hospital and slowly recovering, doctors believe he may have suffered permanent lung damage.

What is not certain was whether the youth was particularly vulnerable to react to the chemicals or whether they were particularly toxic. The latter can’t be known as he threw the containers into the garbage after use.

Lawmakers in the U.S. are looking at banning flavoured liquids for e-cigarettes which they say deliberately target and attract young people. Canadian health advocates are calling for similar or stronger measures here (Mike Segar/Reuters)

Several studies have shown that vaping has become extremely popular among youth, amid accusations from health advocates that the “flavours” offered are designed to deliberately attract youth.

Dr. Matthew Stanbrook, a staff respirologist at Toronto Western Hospital and deputy editor of the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) wrote that “From the start, CMAJ has called for a ban on flavourings in e-liquids, restrictions on e-cigarette advertising equivalent to those for tobacco products, and an effective standard for quality and safety to be imposed on every e-cigarette product sold. We do so again now.”

The latest information from Health Canada says there have been 4 confirmed cases of vaping related illness in this country, and seven probable cases. It also advises that ”If you vape, or have vaped in the past, and have developed symptoms of a cough or shortness of breath, chest pain, or are generally feeling unwell, visit a health care provider. Be sure to mention to your health care provider any history of current or past vaping”.

Additional information-sources

Share
Categories: Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Newly identified threat from e-cigarettes, vaping

L-R: Terry Haig, Levon Sevunts, Marc Montgomery
International, Politics, Society

The LINK Online, Nov 22, 23,24, 2019

Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Microplastics found in all arctic beluga whales tested

RCI | Français

Les risques avec la cigarette électronique de voir sa santé s'envoler en fumée

RCI | Español

Mujeres electas a parlamentos en Canadá y América latina: ¿Mucha diferencia?

RCI | 中文

安大略省每年拨款 $9 千万，为低收入老人提供免费牙科护理

العربية | RCI

هل تشكل حكومة الأقلية الليبرالية الجديدة رافعةً لترودو للفوز بحكومة أكثرية؟

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Propane : le Québec a des réserves pour encore une semaineJustin Trudeau et Doug Ford enterrent la hache de guerreLes foyers d’accueil ne sont pas bien gérés, selon le vérificateur général du ManitobaCourse à la chefferie libérale : Dominique Anglade lance sa campagneMme Freeland, la péréquation et les autresStrangulation, automutilation : un compte Instagram suscite l'inquiétude dans les écolesUn rapport de 2015 mettait en garde le SCRS contre les « menaces internes »« Pour régler les pénuries de propane, construisez des pipelines », plaide KenneyLes hommes ont eu presque deux fois plus de chances d’être élus à OttawaImportants travaux à prévoir après la collision du traversier de Tadoussac
Hong Kong human rights activists to be honoured at Halifax international security forumScooter Braun received 'numerous death threats' following Taylor Swift postNew Brunswick uses notwithstanding clause in 2nd bid to pass vaccination billCatholic Archdiocese of Vancouver names 9 clergymen in sex abuse scandalTrump doesn't think he'll be impeached, continues to push 'Ukraine server' conspiracyTeen, 16, in critical condition after being shot by police outside 7-ElevenCFL commissioner wants league to show some 'good old-fashioned swagger'Teamsters point finger at CN Rail over propane shortage from strikeControversial conscience rights bill for Alberta physicians voted downFord presses 'critical' need for national unity in meeting with Trudeau