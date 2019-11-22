L-R: Terry Haig, Levon Sevunts, Marc Montgomery

L-R: Terry Haig, Levon Sevunts, Marc Montgomery

The LINK Online, Nov 22, 23,24, 2019

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, November 22, 2019 12:05
Last Updated: Friday, November 22, 2019 15:28
0 Comments ↓

Share

Your hosts, Terry, Levon, Marc   (video of show at bottom)

Listen
Trudeau taps former top diplomat to deal with discontent in Western Canada

Newly named Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Chrystia Freeland speaks following the swearing-in of the new cabinet at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

In the October general election in Canada, the Liberals under Justin Trudeau were re-elected, but this time in a minority government situation and one in which they were virtually eliminated in the four provinces west of Ontario. Very few Liberals were elected in Manitoba and British Columbia, and none at all in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

With a resurrection of the separatist Bloc Quebecois in Quebec, this has left the country deeply divided. Levon discussed the nomination of former Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland to the posts of deputy Prime Minister and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister. Originally from Alberta her job will be to try to restore some unity to the country

(original story here)

Hong Kong protests: a former Canadian diplomat’s viewpoint

Police and student protesters clash at Hong Kong University this week (via CBC)

The protests in Hong Kong have quieted somewhat and at last report, only a few students remain barricaded in Hong Kong university after a tense week of violent clashes with police once again.  While the situation has calmed somewhat it is doubtful they will remain that way, or that the protests are anywhere close to ending.

Colin Robertson is a former Canadian Consul in Hong Kong and he says there seems to be a standoff as protesters are making demands that the Hong Kong government, and certainly China, are unwilling to compromise on.

In a conversation with Marc, he expresses concern that this will not end well for anybody.

Haley Wickenheiser goes to the Hockey Hall of Fame in familiar company

Hayley Wickenheiser celebrates after Canada’s gold medal victory at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, one of four she won in her 23-year career. Wickenheiser was to enter the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday night. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

She has been a hockey player since her early teens, but more than that, became one of the best female hockey players in the world. She also played on men’s teams for awhile has played on gold medal winning Canadian Olympic teams and world championships.

Terry Haig looks at the career of this amazing player who now joins the very rare elite women inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame

(original story here)

VIDEO of this week’s show  (starts at 0;50)

Share
Categories: International, Politics, Society
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Newly identified threat from e-cigarettes, vaping

L-R: Terry Haig, Levon Sevunts, Marc Montgomery
International, Politics, Society

The LINK Online, Nov 22, 23,24, 2019

Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Microplastics found in all arctic beluga whales tested

RCI | Français

Les risques avec la cigarette électronique de voir sa santé s'envoler en fumée

RCI | Español

Mujeres electas a parlamentos en Canadá y América latina: ¿Mucha diferencia?

RCI | 中文

安大略省每年拨款 $9 千万，为低收入老人提供免费牙科护理

أسرة القسم العربي وضيفا البرنامج، جاب الله سايغي في الاستديو وأمين منّادي عبر سكايب في 22-11-2019/RCIالعربية | RCI

بلا حدود للأسبوع المنتهي يوم الأحد في 24-11-2019

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Propane : le Québec a des réserves pour encore une semaineJustin Trudeau et Doug Ford enterrent la hache de guerreLes foyers d’accueil ne sont pas bien gérés, selon le vérificateur général du ManitobaCourse à la chefferie libérale : Dominique Anglade lance sa campagneMme Freeland, la péréquation et les autresStrangulation, automutilation : un compte Instagram suscite l'inquiétude dans les écolesUn rapport de 2015 mettait en garde le SCRS contre les « menaces internes »« Pour régler les pénuries de propane, construisez des pipelines », plaide KenneyLes hommes ont eu presque deux fois plus de chances d’être élus à OttawaImportants travaux à prévoir après la collision du traversier de Tadoussac
Hong Kong human rights activists to be honoured at Halifax international security forumScooter Braun received 'numerous death threats' following Taylor Swift postNew Brunswick uses notwithstanding clause in 2nd bid to pass vaccination billCatholic Archdiocese of Vancouver names 9 clergymen in sex abuse scandalTrump doesn't think he'll be impeached, continues to push 'Ukraine server' conspiracyTeen, 16, in critical condition after being shot by police outside 7-ElevenCFL commissioner wants league to show some 'good old-fashioned swagger'Teamsters point finger at CN Rail over propane shortage from strikeControversial conscience rights bill for Alberta physicians voted downFord presses 'critical' need for national unity in meeting with Trudeau