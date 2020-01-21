The concern which has attracted the attention of the World Health Organisation is new type of corona virus, so-called because of its appearance under a microscope with features making it look like a crown surrounding it. (via CBC)

Concerns about a new respiratory virus as it turns deadly

By Marc Montgomery |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, January 21, 2020 12:39
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 21, 2020 13:32
0 Comments ↓

China has reported about 200 cases of a new coronavirus originating in the city of Wuhan  which has caused the deaths of six people so far.

It also is now reportedly spread from person to person, vastly increasing concerns.

The World Health Organisation is holding an emergency meeting in Geneva today to discuss potential courses of action to halt the spread as needed.

For more on this new disease we spoke with Dr. Dick Zoutman  He’s an infectious disease specialist and professor at Queen’s University in Kingston Ontario and at the University of Toront, he was also chair of the scientific advisory committee on SARS.    He’s currently chief of staff with the Scarborough Health Network.

Listen

Its called a coronavirus due to its physical appearance when viewed under electron microscopes. Chinese authorities say it has now spread to other cities with over 200 new cases reported.  There is further concern about the spread as millions of Chinese are expected to travel as part of the Chinese Lunar new year holiday starting later this week

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Dick Zoutman of the Scarborough Health Network and the University of Toronto, and Queen’s University (CBC)

Concern about this new infection is already being raised in effort to prevent another pandemic like the SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) outbreak which also began in China in 2002. That resulted in over 8,000 casea and almost 800 deaths in 37 countries around the world.

Travellers pass by a health checkpoint before entering immigration at the international airport in Beijing last week. Other international airports and entry points have begun additional screening for visitors arriving from China or who display any of the flu-like symptoms (Ng Han Guan/Associated Press)

Although the new disease is of the same basic virus family and bears some similarity to the SARS virus, it is not the same. Over 200 new cases of the Wuhan virus have been reported in the past couple of days.

Dr. Zoutman notes that technology has greatly improved since then as have detection, intervention and prevention techniques.

On a personal level he says of greater concern to individuals for the moment is to prevent the spread of the flu, which can be done by regular hand washing (to prevent contact with the face) and getting a flu shot.

Additional information-sources

Categories: Environment, Health, Immigration & Refugees, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet Netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette
When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish or in one of the two official languages, English or French. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Environment, Health, Immigration & Refugees, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Concerns about a new respiratory virus as it turns deadly

RCI | Français

Traiter ou non les femmes enceintes avec des antidépresseurs ?

RCI | Español

Por una alimentación sana y local en las escuelas

RCI | 中文

七十年来人与事：加拿大华裔学者赖小刚谈中国 – 第七集：中美贸易战 – 第三次重大考验

العربية | RCI

منية شُكري عرّابة المواعيد الـ 38 للسينما الكندية الفرنسية