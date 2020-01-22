Canada’s new national climate change research institute

Announced this week, Canada has a new agency to look into the various issues of climate change.

Non-partisan and arms-length from the government which is funding it, the agency will partner with experts in a variety of fields of research to suggest policy and actions to all levels of government working toward reducing emissions and mitigating the effects of climate change.

Dave Sawyer is the Chief Economist at the new institute, and I reached him in Ottawa this morning.

The agency is called the Canadian Institute for Climate Choices and as part of the mandate will hold discussions with experts including economics, climate change adaptation and mitigation, Indigenous knowledge, natural and social sciences, public policy, energy systems, engineering, business leaders and other stakeholders.

It will develop evidence-based suggestions to help decision-makers and Canadians understand and evaluate the policy choices that could put Canada on a path to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The idea is for Canada and Canadians to better understand the challenges, opportunities and choices ahead to address the many present and expected issues around climate change.

Additional information: