British Columbia government allows NHL to play in province for upcoming season

The British Columbia government has allowed the National Hockey League (NHL) to play games in the province for the upcoming 2021 season.

In a tweet from Sunday, British Columbia Premier John Horgan said that he spoke with Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini about the NHL’s return to play plan and confirmed that “enhanced health measures” being put in place for the season means that games can be safely played.

After speaking with @fr_aquilini yesterday about the NHL’s return-to-play plan, I’m pleased to confirm the enhanced health measures being put in place for the upcoming season mean games can safely be played here in BC. Lets go @Canucks! — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) January 3, 2021

The NHL season is set to start on Jan. 13 and the Vancouver Canucks will play their first home game on Jan. 20 versus the Montreal Canadians.

The NHL’s COVID-19 protocols said that every team will have a club compliance officer to monitor and enforce all the leagues protocols including daily symptom and temperature checks and ensuring that players and other team staff wear face coverings when it is required. Coaches will also have to wear a mask during games.

This year, teams in the NHL will play a shortened 56-game season that will feature a Canadian “North” Division that includes all seven Canadian teams.

According to a report from The Canadian Press last week, the Canadian government said that NHL players and staff returning to Canada for the start of the season are exempt from the mandatory 14 day quarantine period.

In a statement, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said that the NHL’s plan has robust measures to mitigate the risk of importing and spreading the virus within Canada.

Last week, Alberta became the first Canadian province to officially allow the NHL to play games in the arenas in Calgary and Edmonton.

The Quebec government told Radio Canada International that they have accepted the NHL’s revised protocols and are onboard with the start of training camp, which began Sunday, and returning to play in mid-January if all goes well.

The government of Manitoba said in a statement that discussions are ongoing

Radio Canada International also reached out to the governments of Ontario to ask them about their plans for the upcoming NHL season, but they were not able to respond by press time.

With files from The Canadian Press and CBC News