(Photo : iStock)

Montreal, Centre of the A.I. World｜#3 The Business Hub

By Mathiew Leiser |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, February 18, 2021 02:25

Google, Facebook, Microsoft, DeepMind, Samsung… They all chose Montreal to open their AI labs.

But why did these companies decide to invest in Quebec’s largest city? What drew them there?

In this episode, we will look at the different aspects of Montreal that make this city unique.

Duration: 24 minutes 28 seconds

Music: APM Music / With files from Techstars.

Categories: Economy, Internet, Science & Technology, Politics, Society
Tags: , , , , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author