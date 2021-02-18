Montreal, Centre of the A.I. World｜#3 The Business Hub

Google, Facebook, Microsoft, DeepMind, Samsung… They all chose Montreal to open their AI labs.

But why did these companies decide to invest in Quebec’s largest city? What drew them there?

In this episode, we will look at the different aspects of Montreal that make this city unique.

Duration: 24 minutes 28 seconds https://www.rcinet.ca/en/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2021/02/AI-Ep-3_Final.mp3

Music: APM Music / With files from Techstars.