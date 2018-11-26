The issue of birth tourism is back once again in Canada. This photo of a Chinese baby holding a Canadian passport was posted by Baoma Inn, of Richmond B.C., one of several so-called birth houses or maternity hotels designed to enable women to have their babies here while ostensibly coming as tourists. New research shows the number of such "passport baby" births is at least five times higher than thought. (via CBC)

Birth tourism: maybe it is a bigger problem after all

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 26 November, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canada is among a relatively small number of countries, mostly in the western hemisphere that allows automatic citizenship to anyone born here.

What has been happening increasingly is that women from abroad are coming to Canada to have their “Canadian” babies, and then returning to their home country with a Canadian passport for the child.

Known as “birth tourism” and “passport babies”, new independent research shows this practice is occurring at a far higher rate than has been reported.

Andrew Griffith is an author and former senior official at Citizenship and Immigration Canada.

Listen

The Canadian accepted law of “jus soli” means the Canadian-born child will have instant access to return in future with further access to all social and medical benefits, and domestic tuition rates, all of which represents a potential expense to taxpayers. Occasionally, the women will leave with the child without paying hospital bills which could be from several thousand, to many tens of thousands of dollars if there are complications.

Andrew Griffith, former senior executive at Citizenship and Immigration Canada, and author. (CBC)

Andrew Griffith, former senior executive at Citizenship and Immigration Canada, and author. (CBC)

Another separate story points to surrogate births using Canadian women. These also seem to on the rise, with costs being covered by Canadian taxpayers through the health care system.

The issue came to light when it was learned that one hospital alone in Richmond British Columbia registered 17 per cent of such births in 2016, and then 22 per cent in 2017.

However the hard numbers given to the government by Statistics Canada, showed a very small number of such “passport baby” births, around only 300 per year across the country.

Number is at least five times higher

Research by Griffith, using hospital billing records instead of the address records used by Statistics Canada, found that birth tourism was occurring at hospital across the country, notably in the big centres of Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal.

The low StatsCan numbers for “foreign” births comes from the fact that women will usually use the Canadian address of the hotel, relative, or friend’s house where they have been staying for birth registration purposes thereby skewing the birth as being to a Canadian resident, but using their real addresses for hospital billing.

Statistics Canada generated figures. (via Policy Options)

Griffith says the actual number of births is at least five times higher than what has been reported, at over 3,600 last year which he says could be a conservative figure.

Griffiths figures from CIHI (via Policy Options)

RCI: Aug 28/18: Birth tourism-potential election issue

In 2012, then Conservative minister of immigration Jason Kenney had wanted to end the practice called it an outdated idea from the age of steam when travel between countries was slow and costly, saying “With today’s inexpensive and rapid modern travel, someone can fly in for a couple of weeks, have a child and fly out, and otherwise never actually live in the country and have no intention of doing so”. At the Conservative  annual assembly they voted to adopt changes to the policy of automatic citizenship.

Nonetheless, the Conservatives were blasted by the Liberals and New Democratic Party whose leader tweeted, “The NDP unequivocally condemns the division and hate being peddled by Andrew Scheer and the CPC” (Conservative Party of Canada). A Liberal official tweeted that for many reasons it was “ a deeply wrong and disturbing idea”.

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on November 5, 2018. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

With the new more realistic and vastly higher figure, the Liberals have changed their tune somewhat, with Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen responding in Parliament, “”While these statistics indicate that this is not a widespread practice, the government of Canada recognizes the need to better understand the extent of this practice as well as its impacts”.

A spokesman for Hussen said however, the Liberals will not change their position.

The Liberals have commissioned a study from the Canadian Institute for Health Information, the same source that Andrew Griffith used.

Other countries end practice

The majority of the world’s countries to not grant automatic citizenship rights, while in recent years, several countries which had done so have modified the rules and no longer adhere strictly to “jus soli”. These include, United Kingdom, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, India, the Dominican Republic, Thailand and Portugal, with U.S President Trump hinting he wants to end the practice there as well.

Additional information

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Health, International, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Health, International, Politics, Society

Birth tourism: maybe it is a bigger problem after all

Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

Online shoppers can reduce carbon footprint

Le poing fermé d'un homme menace une femme.RCI | Français

Aider les femmes victimes de violence conjugale à s’affranchir, la mission de La Dauphinelle

RCI | Español

Para tratar de comprender lo que está sucediendo en Haití...

RCI | 中文

通用汽车关闭安大略奥什瓦生产线 政府：尽力帮助失业工人

العربية | RCI

جامعة مكغيل تقدّم منحة باسم ضحايا الهجوم على مسجد مدينة كيبيك

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
La fermeture de GM à Oshawa, un choc prévisibleLes pêches autochtones de la Gaspésie expliquées en AfriqueLa Chasse à l'as de cœur, phénomène social en AtlantiqueIl réussit les examens, mais on lui refuse le diplômeLa majorité des Québécois d'accord pour ralentir l'immigrationLa neige pourrait compliquer l’heure de pointe matinaleE. coli : la laitue romaine infectée vient de la Californie, confirme la FDATrois villes québécoises qui se sont relevées de fermetures d’usinesLes employés de Postes Canada forcés de reprendre le travail aujourd'huiLe gouvernement Legault priorisera l’éducation, la santé et l’économie
Thousands of veterans waited more than a year for federal government to complete disability claimsInsulin pumps linked to more reports of injury and death than any other medical device, records showBrothers, age 7 and 10, perform CPR to save grandmother in cardiac arrestGM's 'transformation' will lead to short term pain but long term economic benefits: Don Pittis'A lot of culprits' are driving GM out of Oshawa - but Trump's tariffs haven't helpedGM closure throws monkey wrench at Doug Ford's 'open for business' plan'I got lucky': After lengthy ordeal, Syrian refugee stranded in Malaysian airport lands in VancouverU.S. officials think they've traced the source of the lettuce involved in latest E. coli outbreakCanada condemns Russian aggression in clash with Ukraine'I don't believe it': Trump rejects own government's report on climate change