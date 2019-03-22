On World Water Day, the caring continue their fight to save what we can’t live without

It’s World Water Day–an annual event when the United Nations and anybody and everybody else who cares to try to make things just a little brings attention to what’s going on with the world’s water supply.

And, in case you might have missed it, things are not going especially well.

We in North America get to see the ill-effects of pollution up close.

Canada and the U.S. share the Great Lakes, the largest body of fresh water on the globe, one-fifth of freshwater surface on the planet.

When it comes to the Great Lakes: pollution rules.

“This exhibition was made from plastic destined for landfills”.

When it comes to solving the problem: um, say what?

And the bad news just keeps coming.

A study released Thursday found the Great Lakes region is warming faster than the rest of the U.S., a trend that is likely to bring more extreme storms while degrading the water quality in the lakes, worsening erosion , making things tougher on farmers in the region.

Kelly Jazvac, is a associate professor of studio arts at Montreal’s Concordia University.

Jazvac, who works in sculpture, installation, and collage, is also a member of the

Synthetic Collective.

The organization describes itself as an “interdisciplinary collaboration between visual artists, cultural workers and scientists” working together “to sample, map, understand, and visualize the complexities of plastics and micro-plastics pollution in the Great Lakes Region.”

I spoke by phone Thursday with Jazvac about what what the collective is trying to achieve and how they are going about it.

medianet id=”8062119″ mp3=”http://medias-balado.radio-canada.ca/diffusion/2019/03/balado/rci/EN_Interview_4-20190322-WIE40.mp3″ fichier=”EN_Interview_4-20190322-WIE40″ description=”Concordia professor, artist and activist Kelly Jazvac discusses different approaches in the battle against pollution in the Great Lakes. (CBC News/Google maps) ” titre=”EN_Interview__4″ image=”http://www.rcinet.ca/en/wp-content/uploads/sites/3/2019/03/maplakes.jpg” balado=”true” embed=”false” complete_show=”-1″ applicationCode=”medianet”]