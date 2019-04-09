An abandoned oil well awaiting removal. The cost of clean up of old wells in Alberta alone now estimated at up to $70 billion (Orphan Well Association

Oil and gas well clean-up costs up to $70 billion

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 9 April, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

It could be a huge financial blow to the oil and gas industry.  An association of landowners, environmental groups, researchers, and academics have released a report they say shows the cost of cleaning up old well sites in the province of Alberta could be around $70 billion.

Calling themselves the Alberta Liabilities Disclosure Project, the group said the hundreds of thousands of abandoned or unproductive wells said financially and environmentally the old wells are a “ticking time bomb”.

Various reports peg the number of inactive wells at about 90,000 in the province with some 77,000 listed as “abandoned”, meaning they have been plugged, but are not yet remediated. Another 176,000 are listed as “active”.

This Redwater Energy site in northern Alberta is under the control of the Orphan Well Association, after the company went bankrupt. (CBC)

The ALDP cost estimate for remediation is several times more than the Alberta Energy Regulator which had estimated cleanup at around $18.5 billion.

Although the Supreme Court has ruled that companies are responsible for the clean-up costs of their old wells, when Sequoia Resources Corp declared bankruptcy in March 2018, it left thousands of old wells, it left cleanup costs to the AER of some $225 million and outstanding debt to landowners and creditors of several million dollars more.

Alberta has about 100,000 abandoned and inactive wells throughout the province. (CBC)

The province has some 3,000 wells slated for clean-up.

The ALDP is raising the issue at this time hoping to make it a campaign issue in the Alberta provincial election which is underway now.

It is estimated the problem of old wells could double in little more than a decade from now.

A Globe and Mail newspaper investigation last year found that about 20 per cent of the wells in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia were not producing oil or gas and a third had been idle for at least five years. That report also noted that many wells likely to be idled in coming years belonged to operations that have little financial resources to clean them up.

A British Columbia member of Parliament, Dick Cannings, noted that in his province, a recent bankruptcy left some 500 old oil wells abandoned at a likely cost to taxpayers of $90 million. There are currently about 10,000 inactive wells in that province and the auditor-general estimated clean-up costs at $3 billion and rising.

Additional information-sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Politics, Society

Oil and gas well clean-up costs up to $70 billion

Arts and Entertainment, Economy, Society

Exclusive themed dinner protested in Toronto

International, Internet, Science and Technology

Canadian astronaut space walk-Live feed and former astronaut interview

Economy, Environment, Indigenous, International, Politics, Society

Wolves vs caribou and jobs

RCI | Français

La montée des eaux sur la côte est canadienne pourrait augmenter de 1 mètre au siècle prochain

RCI | Español

Ottawa prometió un ombudsman para negocios responsables pero nombró un asesor sin poderes definidos

RCI | 中文

魁北克政府新的“宗教标识”禁令引发大规模抗议活动

العربية | RCI

معركة طرابلس: هل أخطأ المشير خليفة حفتر في حساباته العسكرية؟