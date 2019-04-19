The American bumble bee is in serious decline according to a new Canadian study. The bee is recognizable by its dark wings and yellow striping ( Kristy Baker via NY Natural Heritage Programme)

The American bumble bee is in serious decline according to a new Canadian study. The bee is recognizable by its dark wings and yellow striping ( Kristy Baker via NY Natural Heritage Programme)

Another bee species under critical threat

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 19 April, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

While there have been several stories over the years of serious declines in honey bee populations, the state of the many wild bees is almost impossible to gauge but is thought to also be seriously compromised.

Wild bees are critical pollinators of crops, flowers, and other plants.

The general term for one type of wild bee is “bumble bee”, but within that category there are over 40 species in Canada.
The “rusty patch bumble bee” as an example or what may be happening to all wild bees, was once widespread across southern Ontario but it hasn’t been seen since 2009 and hopes are it hasn’t disappeared completely.

The rusty patch bumble bee recognized by the reddish spot on its back, was once common in southern Ontario, now not seen in 10 years. ( of Susan Day; UW-Madison Arboretum)

The rusty patch bumble bee recognized by the reddish spot on its back, was once common in southern Ontario, now not seen in 10 years. ( of Susan Day; UW-Madison Arboretum)

Another of the big fuzzy bumble bees, American bumble bee, Bombus pensylvanicus, was also regularly seen around southern Ontario.
Now, a new study from York University in Toronto says this species is also facing extinction in its former range in Canada.
The species has dark wings, and yellow stripings on a dark body.

A federal advisory committee lists the bee as being of “special concern” but the new study puts the risk far higher.

Critically endangered

The study findings suggest the Canadian range has declined by 70 per cent, and relative occurrence by 89 per cent, therby earning a rating as “critically endangered”. using the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List assessment criteria.

The findings were published in scientific publication, “Journal of Insect Conservation” under the title, Incorporating citizen science, museum specimens, and field work into the assessment of extinction risk of the American Bumble bee (Bombus pensylvanicus De Geer 1773) in Canada ( full access HERE)

Common Eastern Bumble bee. Such wild bees are critical for pollination of crops and all plants. ( S Colla)

York professor Sheila Colla (PhD) is a renowned expert in bees. She speculates that because the species emerges later than others in the summer it has less time to build resources before producing the next generation in the fall, which puts them at a disadvantage.
She also notes a decline in their grassland habitats due to increasing encroachment of agriculture and urbanization.
The species also nests on the ground, not underground and may be more vulnerable to pesticide sprays, trampling, and other hazards She notes some studies have shown the species has higher disease levels possibly from introduced diseases from commercial honey bees.
Colla says the  Laurance Packer lab at York University will be continuing research into causes of the declines.

Citizen science-Bumble Bee Watch

Bee experts say citizen science is an important contributor of knowledge because of the difficulty in assessing wild bees. Bumble Bee Watch
is a web-based citizen science program where participants photograph Bumble bees anywhere in North America, upload the photos and relevant site information to a website

Additional information

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Supreme Court: Police don’t need a warrant in child luring stings

Economy, Health, International, Society

TSX has its greatest day ever

The LINK with (L-R) Marie-Claude, Terry, Lynn, and Marc
Economy, Health, Indigenous, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

The LINK Online April 19, 20, 21, 2019

Economy, Environment, Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics, Society

Bringing back the joys of Lunenburg Harbour is no easy mission

The American bumble bee is in serious decline according to a new Canadian study. The bee is recognizable by its dark wings and yellow striping ( Kristy Baker via NY Natural Heritage Programme)
Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Another bee species under critical threat

RCI | Français

Présent dans toutes nos assiettes, l'herbicide glyphosate est un cancérigène probable

RCI | Español

Lanzamiento próximo de Historias de Montreal, una antología muy particular 

RCI | 中文

华盛顿邮报：现在轮到加拿大要求美国协助收紧边界了

العربية | RCI

شهادة دولية في إتقان لغة الضاد: مبادرة انتظرها العرب من الشرق فجاءتهم من الغرب