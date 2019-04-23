 Net Zero farm coming to urban Toronto

Two universities have combined efforts to create a unique concept in farming, research, and clean technology.

The University of Toronto-Scarborough and Centennial College are working to develop what they call an EaRTH District – an acronym for Environmental and Related Technologies Hub.

A main feature will be a vertical farm.

The idea is to create a net zero campus- one that produces as much energy as it uses while creating research, training, and commercial innovation in a wide variety of fields.

Regarding the vertical farm, professor Bernie Kraatz, who is U of T Scarborough’s vice-principal of research is quoted in a U of T statement saying, “The vertical farm will become a key resource in assisting communities across Canada in tackling issues related to food, water, air, energy, waste and advanced design and integrative systems. These are all key areas in understanding how to create resilient communities in the face of climate change.”

There are also plans to connect with other cleantech innovation hubs to build a world wide network and share, develop, and advance cleantech innovations.

The new centre would be created in Scarborough on the U of T campus there, but while the two institutions have signed a memorandum of intent, no date has yet been set for construction.

