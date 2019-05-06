In 2018, children and adults were able to visit federal government research laboratories and speak to scientists.They can do so again in May 2019. (Department of Environment and Climate Change Canada)

Science labs to open to the public again

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Monday 6 May, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

For the second year in a row, the government department responsible for the environment and climate change is giving the public the opportunity to visit research laboratories in several Canadian cities. On May 8, 9 and 15, 2019, Canadians are invited to labs in Montreal, Burlington, Ottawa, Toronto and North Vancouver.

The invitation says people will be able to meet “some of the best scientists in the world” and ask them questions about what they do. Their work involves monitoring air and water quality, studying ecosystem health and the impacts of climate change, conducting wildlife research and improving the ability to predict extreme weather events.

As they were last year, scientists will be on hand to answer questions about the work they do for the Environment and Climate Change department. (Environment and Climate Change Canada)

Not your Harper government

The invitation is in stark contrast to the previous Conservative government of Prime Minister Stephen Harper which muzzled scientists, forbidding them to speak to the media without prior approval and restricting their access to international conferences.

The current government may also be seeking to boost understanding of its efforts to cope with climate change. It has imposed a carbon tax on several provinces which have not passed their own measures to satisfy the federal government’s request that they limit greenhouse gas emissions. Four provinces are opposed to the move and have vowed to challenge it in the courts over a question of jurisdiction.

One decision has already come down in the federal government’s favour but it will likely be appealed and eventually argued in the Supreme Court.

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Environment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Whales: Human created noise adds to threats

The research involved mouse brains in development, here showing over 62,000 individual cells of the cerebellum. Being able to locate and target the individual cells which can become “cells of lineage” for tumours means the ability to eventually develop treatment. Here the mouse cerebellum cells are shown in development pre- and post birth. (Maria Vladoui, Ibrahim El-Hamami, Laura Donovan)
Health, Internet, Science and Technology

Canadian research into childhood brain cancer- new discovery

Environment, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Science labs to open to the public again

Environment, Internet, Science and Technology

Honours for Canadian discoverer of world’s oldest water

RCI | Français

«Parler haut et fort » pour démystifier la santé mentale

RCI | Español

Quebecine MX2019: Lo mejor del cine de animación De McLaren al 3D en Ciudad de México

RCI | 中文

联合国报告：大自然处于人类史上最糟糕状态

العربية | RCI

حديث مع الداعية الكندي الدكتور منير القاسم عن معاني صيام رمضان وقيمه