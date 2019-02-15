long format long format

Politics, Society

30 years after Polytechnique massacre Canada’s gun debate rages on

By Levon Sevunts | Friday 15 February, 2019

On a quiet afternoon on Dec. 6, 1989, a young man armed with a semi-automatic rifle hidden in a plastic garbage bag walked into the hilltop campus of the Université de Montréal’s engineering school with vengeance in his heart. After» 

Arts and Entertainment

Why Has Montreal Become a Hub for Chinese Filmmakers?

By Yan liang | Saturday 26 January, 2019

In Canada’s second largest city, Montreal, a group of talented, passionate Chinese independent filmmakers have dedicated the past ten years to their filmmaking dreams. They’ve grown to become a unique component in the Canadian film scene. The group includes Yung» 

Health, Society

Canada: Becoming a Senior Society

By Carmel Kilkenny | Monday 24 December, 2018

Updated on January 23rd 2019 | HOW OLD? Canada, like all G7 countries, is an ageing society. With a population of almost 38 million people, the the median age here is now 40. Of the G7 countries, however, we’re still» 

Indigenous, Society

Death in the Arctic: A community grieves, a father fights for change

By Eilís Quinn, Eye on the Arctic | Friday 14 December, 2018

When Bernie Adams’ 19-year-old son Robert was stabbed to death in the Inuit village of Kangiqsujuaq, Quebec in March 2018, Adams thought nothing could hurt more. But being an Inuk trying to navigate a child’s violent death in Quebec only» 

Politics

NATO’s Arctic dilemma: Two visions of the Arctic collide as NATO and Russia flex muscles

By Levon Sevunts | Monday 3 December, 2018

Rising tensions with Russia are forcing NATO to once again train its military forces to confront a large and well-armed opponent in northern Europe and possibly even in the Arctic. In late October and early November 2018, the alliance conducted» 

Society

Language-disabled student begs court for assistance

By Lynn Desjardins | Monday 15 October, 2018

Police banged on Matthew’s (*a pseudonym) door one Saturday morning in October 2015 and demanded his identification. He did not understand why. “I was very confused. The police never said exactly what they were charging me with.” Matthew faced having» 

Health, Society

The making of a service dog

By Marc Montgomery and Marie-Claude Simard | Thursday 16 August, 2018

They’re called “service dogs”. Depending on the situation they are sometimes called ‘assistance dogs”, therapy dogs” and “guide dogs” (aka seeing-eye dogs). These are all dogs which have been specifically trained to help people with disabilities, whether that be with» 

Politics, Society

Canadian monument to controversial Ukrainian national hero ignites debate

By Levon Sevunts | Monday 13 August, 2018

A Canadian monument to a hero of an anti-Soviet nationalist uprising in Ukraine is raising questions about the manipulation of historical memory for political purposes. Critics of the monument say Roman Shukhevych was also a ruthless Nazi henchman and honouring» 

Politics

STEPHEN HARPER’S CANADA

By RCI | Wednesday 6 November, 2013

Canada’s Prime Minister, Stephen Harper,  has been in power since the beginning of 2006.  He obtained  a majority government in 2011, and he intends to run again in the 2015 election. At this mid-point in his mandate, and in the» 

﻿
