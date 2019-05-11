Internet, Science and Technology

More than 30 inventions you wouldn’t expect to be Canadian

By Raymond Desmarteau, (translation and adaptation by Mathiew Leiser)
Posted: Saturday, May 11, 2019 00:01
Last Updated: Monday, June 17, 2019 14:11

rom long before the invention of the wheel to long after the colonization of Mars and interstellar journeys, the quest for innovation was, is, and will always be part of who we are as humans. It is in our genes» 

Indigenous, Society

Atikamekw maple syrup: an ancestral tradition passed on with passion

By Marie-Claude Simard
Posted: Saturday, May 4, 2019 00:01
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 7, 2019 14:43

When Jean-Paul Echaquan talks about his grandfather who left Manawan every spring to go to the forest to collect maple sap, time stops. Suddenly, we see ourselves half a century earlier following the old Atikamekw in all the stages of» 

Uncategorized

Barkerville: the Chinese gold rush

By Li Zhao, (translation and adaptation by Mathiew Leiser)
Posted: Thursday, May 2, 2019 09:53
Last Updated: Friday, May 17, 2019 14:05

BARKERVILLE: THE CHINESE GOLD RUSH  1 Barkerville is a small historical town in British Columbia’s central interior. Although little known, it nevertheless marked the glorious era of the Gold Rush in the early days of Canada’s history. Pioneers from China» 

Politics, Society

30 years after Polytechnique massacre Canada’s gun debate rages on

By Levon Sevunts
Posted: Friday, February 15, 2019 11:00
Last Updated: Friday, February 15, 2019 17:46

On a quiet afternoon on Dec. 6, 1989, a young man armed with a semi-automatic rifle hidden in a plastic garbage bag walked into the hilltop campus of the Université de Montréal’s engineering school with vengeance in his heart. After» 

Arts and Entertainment

Why Has Montreal Become a Hub for Chinese Filmmakers?

By Yan liang
Posted: Saturday, January 26, 2019 00:01

In Canada’s second largest city, Montreal, a group of talented, passionate Chinese independent filmmakers have dedicated the past ten years to their filmmaking dreams. They’ve grown to become a unique component in the Canadian film scene. The group includes Yung» 

Health, Society

Canada: Becoming a Senior Society

By Carmel Kilkenny
Posted: Monday, December 24, 2018 00:01
Last Updated: Thursday, February 28, 2019 12:24

Updated on January 23rd 2019 | HOW OLD? Canada, like all G7 countries, is an ageing society. With a population of almost 38 million people, the the median age here is now 40. Of the G7 countries, however, we’re still» 

Indigenous, Society

Death in the Arctic: A community grieves, a father fights for change

By Eilís Quinn, Eye on the Arctic
Posted: Friday, December 14, 2018 16:03
Last Updated: Friday, December 14, 2018 16:46

When Bernie Adams’ 19-year-old son Robert was stabbed to death in the Inuit village of Kangiqsujuaq, Quebec in March 2018, Adams thought nothing could hurt more. But being an Inuk trying to navigate a child’s violent death in Quebec only» 

Politics

NATO’s Arctic dilemma: Two visions of the Arctic collide as NATO and Russia flex muscles

By Levon Sevunts
Posted: Monday, December 3, 2018 15:31
Last Updated: Monday, December 3, 2018 15:32

Rising tensions with Russia are forcing NATO to once again train its military forces to confront a large and well-armed opponent in northern Europe and possibly even in the Arctic. In late October and early November 2018, the alliance conducted» 

Society

Language-disabled student begs court for assistance

By Lynn Desjardins
Posted: Monday, October 15, 2018 12:03
Last Updated: Monday, October 15, 2018 12:17

Police banged on Matthew’s (*a pseudonym) door one Saturday morning in October 2015 and demanded his identification. He did not understand why. “I was very confused. The police never said exactly what they were charging me with.” Matthew faced having» 

Health, Society

The making of a service dog

By Marc Montgomery and Marie-Claude Simard
Posted: Thursday, August 16, 2018 05:16
Last Updated: Monday, April 8, 2019 07:28

They’re called “service dogs”. Depending on the situation they are sometimes called ‘assistance dogs”, therapy dogs” and “guide dogs” (aka seeing-eye dogs). These are all dogs which have been specifically trained to help people with disabilities, whether that be with» 

More stories

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 10:15 Montreal time, here.

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
RCI | Français

Les réfugiés apportent de nombreux bénéfices au Québec selon le HCR

RCI | Español

Presidente de México elogia proyectos mineros en Canadá; activistas canadienses creen que es un error

RCI | 中文

特鲁多和特朗普之间那些事：从第一次握手到北美自贸协议的艰难达成

العربية | RCI

حديث مع رئيس "المنتدى الإسلامي الكندي" سامر مجذوب عن معاني الأضحى المبارَك