rom long before the invention of the wheel to long after the colonization of Mars and interstellar journeys, the quest for innovation was, is, and will always be part of who we are as humans. It is in our genes…»
Québec 18°C
Fredericton 15°C
Halifax 17°C
Charlottetown 18°C
Saint-John's 16°C
Whitehorse 20°C
Yellowknife 12°C
Iqaluit 11°C
Internet, Science and Technology
rom long before the invention of the wheel to long after the colonization of Mars and interstellar journeys, the quest for innovation was, is, and will always be part of who we are as humans. It is in our genes…»
When Jean-Paul Echaquan talks about his grandfather who left Manawan every spring to go to the forest to collect maple sap, time stops. Suddenly, we see ourselves half a century earlier following the old Atikamekw in all the stages of…»
Uncategorized
BARKERVILLE: THE CHINESE GOLD RUSH 1 Barkerville is a small historical town in British Columbia’s central interior. Although little known, it nevertheless marked the glorious era of the Gold Rush in the early days of Canada’s history. Pioneers from China…»
On a quiet afternoon on Dec. 6, 1989, a young man armed with a semi-automatic rifle hidden in a plastic garbage bag walked into the hilltop campus of the Université de Montréal’s engineering school with vengeance in his heart. After…»
In Canada’s second largest city, Montreal, a group of talented, passionate Chinese independent filmmakers have dedicated the past ten years to their filmmaking dreams. They’ve grown to become a unique component in the Canadian film scene. The group includes Yung…»
Updated on January 23rd 2019 | HOW OLD? Canada, like all G7 countries, is an ageing society. With a population of almost 38 million people, the the median age here is now 40. Of the G7 countries, however, we’re still…»
When Bernie Adams’ 19-year-old son Robert was stabbed to death in the Inuit village of Kangiqsujuaq, Quebec in March 2018, Adams thought nothing could hurt more. But being an Inuk trying to navigate a child’s violent death in Quebec only…»
Rising tensions with Russia are forcing NATO to once again train its military forces to confront a large and well-armed opponent in northern Europe and possibly even in the Arctic. In late October and early November 2018, the alliance conducted…»
Police banged on Matthew’s (*a pseudonym) door one Saturday morning in October 2015 and demanded his identification. He did not understand why. “I was very confused. The police never said exactly what they were charging me with.” Matthew faced having…»
They’re called “service dogs”. Depending on the situation they are sometimes called ‘assistance dogs”, therapy dogs” and “guide dogs” (aka seeing-eye dogs). These are all dogs which have been specifically trained to help people with disabilities, whether that be with…»