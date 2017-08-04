An Indian vendor rested during a killer heat wave in 2015. More than 3,500 people in South Asia died and a new study suggests things may get worse.

An Indian vendor rested during a killer heat wave in 2015. More than 3,500 people in South Asia died and a new study suggests things may get worse.
Photo Credit: Channi Anand/AP Photo/2015

Heat waves could create global instability: professor

By Lynn Desjardins | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 4 August, 2017 , No Comments ↓

Share

A new study published this week found that unless there is a decrease in greenhouse gas emissions worldwide, climate change will make parts of South Asia uninhabitable by the end of this century. Published in the Journal Science Advances, the study was very detailed and projected not only temperatures for the region, but also humidity. This is significant because humidity affects the human body’s ability to cope with heat.

Projections show that unless mitigated, climate change will cause heat waves in parts of southern Pakistan, northern India and Bangladesh that are not survivable for humans. “Climate change, without mitigation, presents a serious and unique risk in South Asia, a region inhabited by about one-fifth of the global human population, due to an unprecedented combination of severe natural hazard and acute vulnerability,” states the report.

Another heat wave in India in 2016 caused drought, decimated crops, killed livestock and left at least 330 million people with enough water for their daily needs.
Another heat wave in India in 2016 caused drought, decimated crops, killed livestock and left at least 330 million people with enough water for their daily needs. © Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP Photo/May 2016
Listen

Climate crisis would dwarf the Syrian refugee crisis

This could spark global instability, says Steven Hoffman, a professor of global health at York University in Toronto: “There’s around 40 million people who live in that area, 40 million people who won’t be able to live there by the end of the century.

“That’s a huge challenge and it’s not just the human cost to those people, but actually the global instability that kind of mass forced migration will cause is so great. If we think of the Syrian refugee crisis as one of the big challenges of our time, that’s involving five million people who’ve fled from Syria. This is eight times as many people. This is just people in South Asia. This study didn’t look at other regions of the world.”

In 2008, military analyst Gwyn Dyer wrote a book called Climate Wars that said military forces in several countries were already making contingency plans for mass migrations of climate refugees.

pain and much of Europe are in the grips of a heat wave now but it’s so far not as bad as the one that killed more than 52,000 people in 2003.
pain and much of Europe are in the grips of a heat wave now but it’s so far not as bad as the one that killed more than 52,000 people in 2003. © Andres Kudacki/AP/file

Heat waves have already killed tens of thousands

Deaths from heat waves are not new. A heat wave in India and Pakistan in 2015 killed about 3,500 people and, in 2003, more than 52,000 people died of a lengthy heat wave that swept Europe for several weeks. The figure may be low because coroners’ reports may not have specifically listed heat as the cause of death, but things like cardiac or respiratory failure that were listed may have been attributable to high temperatures.

People need to demand action, says professor

The good news coming out of this report, says Hoffman, is that the predictions for South Asia will not come true if countries can meet the commitments they made in the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“That really does depend on bold action and it depends on the political will for that kind of action. So, I think that people around the world need to be demanding from their governments to take this challenge seriously and work together.

‘The stakes are too high’

“I think the stakes are too high and it’s not just a problem for the future that we’ll deal with at a later time. We’re already seeing the consequences. And today’s children are going to see some very stark consequences unless we increase our level of action.”

Share
Tagged with: , , , , , ,
Posted in Environment, Health, International, Military, Politics, Science and Technology, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Caribbean Carnival takes over TorontoEnvironmentJuly registers fifth lowest Arctic sea ice extent in satellite recordEnvironment, SocietyBritish Columbia wildfire season worst since 1958SocietyCellphone outage hit swaths of Atlantic CanadaSocietyQuebec City Muslims finally get a cemeteryEnvironment, Health, International, Military, Politics, Science and Technology, SocietyHeat waves could create global instability: professorEconomyUnemployment dips to lowest rate since 2008Economy, PoliticsCaroline Mulroney Lapham entering politicsEconomy, Environment, International, PoliticsBottled water companies paying more for Ontario waterSocietyAir Canada jet was closer than believed to near disaster in San Francisco, new images show

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine