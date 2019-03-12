Ontario may ban plastic straws and single use plastic

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Tuesday 12 March, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Canada’s most populous province is exploring a ban on plastic straws and other single use plastics such as plastic untensils like those often found in fast food outlets.

A document was released this week called, Reducing Litter and Waste in Our Communities: Discussion Paper.

A worker at a Toronto collection centre from the blue box recycling programme. Only about a quarter of plastic waste is actually recycled (David Donnelly-CBC)

The provincial government is also considering a deposit system on all drink containers similar to the current system for beer and wine bottles and soft drink aluminium cans.  Deposit systems are in place to varying degrees in the other provinces. In Alberta for example, its all containers, while in Quebec soft drink tins and beer bottles are in the deposit system, but not wine bottles.

Ontario environment minister Rod Phillips shown Nov 29,2018. He says the province is looking at programmes in other jurisdictions to wee what works in limiting waste and increasing recycling. (Tijana Martin- CP)

A deposit system means that for example, ten cents is added on to the price at purchase, but refunded when the empty container is returned for recycling.

The discussion paper indicates that as much as 10-thousand tonnes of plastic enters the Great Lakes each year.  It also says each person generates about a tonne of waste annually, and recycling and composted only diverts about 30 per cent from landfills and that percentage hasn’t really improved in over a decade, while recycling only captures about 28 per cent of plastics.

The UN has launched a war on plastic pollution  with its  #CleanSeas campaign noting that more than 8 million tonnes of plastics gets into the world’s oceans every year.

YouTube: 2015, plastic straw removed from sea turtle nose (strong language, graphic image)

Environmentalists applaud the move towards banning plastic straws and cutlery but say it’s important to realise that this is only one small step in a much larger issue.

The Ontario Government is seeking input on the report until April 20

Additional information- sources

Share
Tagged with: , , , , ,
Posted in Economy, Environment, Politics, Society

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Economy, Environment, Politics, Society

Ontario may ban plastic straws and single use plastic

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology

Boeing air crash: Why, and what happens now

Immigration & Refugees, Indigenous, Politics, Society

RCMP faces another hurdle trying to clean up its act

Economy, Environment, Politics, Society

Report finds 40% of Parks Canada assets are struggling

RCI | Français

Résoudre le sexisme et les violences à caractère sexuel pour améliorer la scolarisation des jeunes filles en Afrique

RCI | Español

"Tlakentli", la historia de nuestros abuelos...

RCI | 中文

麻疹疫情是因有人拒绝注射疫苗，网络误导不容轻视

ألكساندر بولريس، نائب زعيم الحزب الديمقراطي الجديد - Sean Kilpatrick / Canadian Pressالعربية | RCI

الحزب الديمقراطي الجديد يعزّز ارتباطه بكيبيك تحضيرًا للانتخابات الفدرالية المُقبلة