The Link: Watch all our shows!
The Link Online connects you to the English-language section at RCI Every week, we present stories specially selected by the team.
We offer additional context and we read some of your comments.
It makes for an informative and entertaining half-hour full of news about Canada and Canadians from coast to coast to coast
Wojtek Gwiazda is a veteran award-winning broadcast and print journalist. As one of RCI’s senior host-producers he focused mainly on news and current affairs programming. He has hosted a variety of programmes, including MASALA CANADA, the Indo-Canadian Report, Canada in the World, North Country, and The Music Shop (a Canadian rock music show). Before joining RCI, he worked extensively for Canada’s national public broadcaster CBC radio, as well as for publications such as The Montreal Gazette, Cinema Canada Magazine, and Canadian Business Magazine. He produced a program on the history of Quebec song for Canada’s national French radio service Radio-Canada, and was an on-air music columnist at the service. He retired from RCI in July, 2015 and can be reached at wojtekgwiazdamtl@gmail.com or on Twitter at @WojtekGwiazda
Born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, Lynn has dedicated her working life to journalism. After decades in the field, she still believes journalism to be a pillar of democracy and she remains committed to telling stories she believes are important or interesting. Lynn loves Canada and embraces all seasons: skiing, skating, and sledding in winter, hiking, swimming and playing tennis in summer and running all the time. She is a voracious consumer of Canadian literature, public radio programs and classical music. Family and friends are most important. Good and unusual foods are fun. She travels when possible and enjoys the wilderness.
With a passion for anything antique with an engine, and for Canadian and world history, Marc comes with a wealth of media experience. After DJ work at private radio in southern Ontario, and with experience in Canadian Forces radio and tv in Europe, the state broadcaster in Austria (Radio 3), and the CBC in Ottawa and Montreal, he was the host of the immensely popular CBC and RCI show, "The Link". He is now part of the new RCI online team producing stories from and about Canada from coast to coast.
As we prepare to pause for the Christmas holidays, your hosts this week, Lynn, Levon, Marie-Claude, and Marc (video of show at bottom) More Canadians arrested in China Another Canadian is reported to be under arrest in China, although this…»
Your hosts: Lynn, Marie-Claude, Levon, and Marc (Video of show at bottom) Canada tries to find more information on Canadians arrested in China, over the Huawei arrest here Canada and China are involved in a major diplomatic row, at the…»
Your hosts: Carmel, Marie-Claude, Levon, Marc (video of show at bottom) China demands arrested Huawei exec be released One of the top executives of the Chinese technology and telecom giant Huawei was arrested in Canada on December 1 as she…»
Your hosts, Lynn, Levon, Marie-Claude, and Marc (show video at bottom) Birth tourism in Canada, a much bigger issue than thought Birth tourism, passport babies, or the related anchor baby, are used to describe the concept of foreign women coming…»
Your hosts: Lynn, Levon, Marie-Claude, Marc (show video at bottom) Private boys’ school, sexual abuse It has been one of the top stories in Canadian news this week. An exclusive Catholic private school for boys for grades 7-12 (aged approx…»
Your hosts today, Carmel, Lynn, Marie-Claude, and Marc ( video of show at bottom) Collaborations of concern: Universities and Chinese researchers: Universities are very often centres of discovery and technological innovation. Chinese researchers are actively seeking to collaborate on such…»
Your hosts today: Lynn, Carmel, Marie-Claude and Marc (video of show at bottom) Whither the freedom, and safety, of the press? A series of recent events with journalists being shot, imprisoned, murdered, or labelled as enemies of the state, a…»
Your hosts, Terry Haig, Lynn Desjardins, Marie-Claude Simard, and Carmel Kilkenny (video of show at bottom) Tenure fading, universities hiring more contract profs: unfair for them and students A new study shows the concept of tenure at universities seems to…»
Your hosts. Lynn, Carmel, Marie-Claude and Marc (Video of show at bottom) Cyber threats to Canadian elections There has been much talk of alleged cyber interference in the U.S general election, and now there are concerns something similar…»