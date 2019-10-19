A look back at the legalization of cannabis and “edibles”

On October 17, 2018, Canada became the first G20 country to legalize the recreational use of cannabis. A year later, the country allows the marketing of "edibles", products that contain THC, the psychoactive ingredient found in marijuana. Now, we invite you to take a look at the latest articles covered by the RCI's English section on cannabis.
As of Thursday–a year to the day that the dried forms of the drug were declared legal--cannabis edibles followed suit. It’s now time for Phase Two of this giant... More
It was one year ago today that the federal government legalised recreational use of marijuana. Because sales would now be government regulated it was supposed to bring in significant revenue... More
A majority of small businesses say efforts by their provincial governments to educate them about cannabis in the workplace are poor or very poor, according to a recent survey. The federation that represents... More
About 1.2 million drivers in the big province of Ontario have driven high after consuming cannabis, according to a regional branch of the Canadian Automobile Association. The CAA is a non-profit, consumer- based... More
