Talking about food: news and reports by RCI

You want to know more about what Canadians are eating? What’s in their plate and where is it coming from? What grows in Canada and what is the impact of agriculture on the environment? Read Radio Canada International’s reports on these topics!
Junk food and kids: Canadian paediatricians want marketing bill passed
By Marc Montgomery | June 18, 2019
Almost all Canadians want to reduce plastic food packaging: survey
By Lynn Desjardins | June 6, 2019
Atikamekw maple syrup: an ancestral tradition passed on with passion
By Marie-Claude Simard | May 4, 2019
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a whiskey and Guinness glazed beef brisket
By Marie-Claude Simard | March 16, 2019
Celebrating the Chinese New Year with delicious dumplings
By Marie-Claude Simard | February 11, 2019
Canada Dry Ginger Ale- “no ginger” lawsuit settled in U.S., begins in Canada
By Marc Montgomery, 28 January 2019
Canada’s new food guide stresses importance of eating plant-based foods
Levon Sevunts, 22 January 2019
Moose and deer stew Ojibwe style at the Nomad Festival in Montreal
By Marie-Claude Simard, 24 November 2018
As school returns, a long-time fight for better food for students rekindles
By Terry Haig, 6 September 2018
