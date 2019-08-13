You love whales? Read RCI’s reports on them

You love whales and plan to go whale watching this summer? Read our articles on these fascinating creatures, the dangers they’re facing and the numerous projects and studies that have been launched to protect them.
Rescuers partially disentangle 2 whales in the Gulf of St. Lawrence
By Levon Sevunts | July 17, 2019
Rescue team frees 1 of 3 entangled right whales in Gulf of St. Lawrence
By Levon Sevunts | July 12, 2019
Conservation groups call for additional measures to protect endangered right whales
By Levon Sevunts | July 11, 2019
Deaths of endangered North Atlantic right whales driven by manmade causes, says study
By Levon Sevunts | Friday, June 21, 2019
Conservation group calls for more research into effects of Nunavut mine shipping noise on narwhal
By Levon Sevunts | April 8, 2019
Belugas use personalized sounds to identify themselves: researcher
By Lynn Desjardins | 5 February, 2019
Scientists hope to find and treat ‘lethargic’ killer whale off Vancouver Island
By Levon Sevunts | 7 August, 2018
Leave a Reply