You love whales? Read RCI’s reports on them

You love whales and plan to go whale watching this summer? Read our articles on these fascinating creatures, the dangers they’re facing and the numerous projects and studies that have been launched to protect them.

Ending whale and dolphin captivity in Canada
By Marc Montgomery | June 11, 2019

Right whales, a ray of hope
By Marc Montgomery | May 27, 2019

Whale sanctuary location sought in eastern Canada
By Lynn Desjardins | 30 January, 2019

Nepi, a beluga, becomes a class act Down East
By Terry Haig | 26 December, 2018

North Atlantic Right whales: fewer than ever
By Marc Montgomery | 13 November, 2018

Whales–dolphins: Canadian bill to ban captivity advances
By Marc Montgomery | 25 October, 2018

Whales’ triple breach video goes viral

By Lynn Desjardins | 17 September, 2018

A whale of a tale: Lost Narwhal finds new “diverse” friends
By Marc Montgomery | 14 September, 2018

Humpback whale found dead in the Bay of Fundy Saturday
By Carmel Kilkenny | 10 September, 2018

North Atlantic right whale freed after a week

By Carmel Kilkenny | 6 August, 2018

Noise effects on whales, other mammals to be studied
By Lynn Desjardins | 20 July, 2018

Ottawa invests $3M in endangered whale research
By Levon Sevunts | 18 July, 2018

Whale entanglement: one freed, searching for another
By Marc Montgomery | 17 July, 2018

Whale buried, bones now excavated for study

By Lynn Desjardins | 7 June, 2018

Whales seen in Gulf of St. Lawrence, fisheries closed
By Marc Montgomery | 23 May, 2018

Lobster fishery rules changed to protect right whales
By Lynn Desjardins | 24 April, 2018

Scientists alarmed: no right whale calves
By Marc Montgomery | 27 February, 2018

Canada to ban capture of dolphins, whales
By Levon Sevunts | 8 February, 2018

